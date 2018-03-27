New Jersey expanding its medical marijuana program

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3101279" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Medical marijuana dispensaries opened Saturday in Pa. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 17, 2018.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced an expansion of the state's medical marijuana program.Murphy unveiled the expansion Tuesday. It came the same day that a panel the Democratic governor established published its recommendations.Among the changes Murphy's making are the addition of five qualifying conditions: anxiety, migraines, Tourette's syndrome, chronic pain related to musculoskeletal disorders and chronic visceral pain.The patient fee will also be reduced from $200 to $100, with a $20 rate for veterans and seniors.The announcement comes as Murphy pushes for legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey.------