Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade Website - Information and Celeb Lineup
The Liberty Medal
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Visions
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
HEALTH & FITNESS
Side-lunge sway - Today's Fitness Tip
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4787455" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Shoshana has a workout you can do to stay in shape during the busy holiday season.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WPVI
Thursday, November 29, 2018 06:35AM
Shoshana has a workout you can do to stay in shape during the busy holiday season.
Related Topics:
health
6abc Fitness Tip
Today's Tip
Rothman
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
NJ woman inspired by fiancé loses over 100lbs.
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
Breakthrough cancer drug credited with saving 9-year-old boy's life
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Former Pa. Attorney General Kathleen Kane reports to prison
N.J. man charged with killing brother's family in fire
2 women arrested following violent altercation at Wawa
Man sought for groping girl, 12, on her way to school
Man, 23, killed in North Philadelphia double shooting
Armed robbers break into Fairmount home
EXCLUSIVE: Victim of brutal attack on SEPTA bus speaks
Video: Postal worker throws package from truck onto Montco lawn
Show More
Argument leads to shooting inside Tioga bar
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Officials: Cigarettes cause Delaware fire, 6 injured
AccuWeather: Still Chilly Today
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
More News