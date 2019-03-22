mumps

Suspected case of mumps at Abington High School

Possible mumps case being monitored in Abington. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on March 22, 2019.

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- A suspected case of mumps at Abington Senior High School in Montgomery County prompted the principal to send a letter to parents Thursday.

The letter states, "The Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) is currently investigating a student at the Abington Senior High School with a suspected case of mumps."

It says a child showing symptoms should be excluded from group settings for at least five days. The principal also asks parents to confirm their child is age-appropriately vaccinated.

Mumps is viral, with symptoms including fever, swelling, and tenderness in salivary glands.

It's transmitted through saliva or mucous and someone can be contagious before showing symptoms.

The news at Abington comes as the number of mumps infections at Temple University has grown to 86 cases. Temple will hold vaccination clinics next week to prevent future cases.

Temple holding vaccination clinics in wake of mumps outbreak - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on March 21, 2019.



An off-campus student from West Chester University who recently visited Temple has contracted mumps and has been directed not to attend classes and to remain in isolation.

West Chester University student gets mumps after visiting Temple. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 21, 2019.



A person with two doses of the vaccine has about an 88% reduction in risk, but the risk isn't erased, especially with the close quarters of college living.

Doctors do say if you are vaccinated and still get the mumps, you are less likely to have severe symptoms and to develop complications.
