Suspected case of mumps at Abington High School

The letter states, "The Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) is currently investigating a student at the Abington Senior High School with a suspected case of mumps."
It says a child showing symptoms should be excluded from group settings for at least five days. The principal also asks parents to confirm their child is age-appropriately vaccinated.
Mumps is viral, with symptoms including fever, swelling, and tenderness in salivary glands.
It's transmitted through saliva or mucous and someone can be contagious before showing symptoms.
The news at Abington comes as the number of mumps infections at Temple University has grown to 86 cases. Temple will hold vaccination clinics next week to prevent future cases.
An off-campus student from West Chester University who recently visited Temple has contracted mumps and has been directed not to attend classes and to remain in isolation.
A person with two doses of the vaccine has about an 88% reduction in risk, but the risk isn't erased, especially with the close quarters of college living.
Doctors do say if you are vaccinated and still get the mumps, you are less likely to have severe symptoms and to develop complications.