Health & Fitness

Table-top push up - Today's Tip

Shoshana has an amazing move to tone your arms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tip
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A.C. Moore to close all of its stores
Troubleshooters investigation reveals hole in state system that tracks sex offenders
Woman dies after shooting in Lower Moreland Township; Suspect in custody
White House lockdown lifted, Capitol evacuation canceled after airspace violation
Driver rescued from overturned car on Route 130
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Even Warmer Today
Show More
Koala dies one week after video of rescue from Australia wildfire
Neshaminy HS can keep 'Redskins' name, must remove offensive logos and educate students
Joel Embiid held scoreless for 1st time in career as Raptors beat 76ers 101-96
Pa. on verge of extending time for abuse charges
Trumps signs bill to crack down on animal cruelty
More TOP STORIES News