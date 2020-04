Coronavirus Philadelphia: What's open, closed around Philadelphia during COVID-19 pandemic

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here's a look at what types of businesses around Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware are considered essential and allowed to say open during the coronavirus pandemic.Governor Wolf has ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations. Click here to see which businesses are considered essential. State officials in New Jersey have provided information about which businesses are considered essential and which are being ordered to close. Click here for more information about essential businesses in New Jersey Governor Carney ordered non-essential businesses in Delaware to close.