Coronavirus Philadelphia: What's open, closed around Philadelphia during COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here's a look at what types of businesses around Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware are considered essential and allowed to say open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pennsylvania



Governor Wolf has ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations. Click here to see which businesses are considered essential.

Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will expand curbside pickup services to 389 more liquor stores on Monday.


New Jersey



State officials in New Jersey have provided information about which businesses are considered essential and which are being ordered to close. Click here for more information about essential businesses in New Jersey.

Delaware



Governor Carney ordered non-essential businesses in Delaware to close.
Click here for a list of essential and non-essential businesses in the state of Delaware.

