People around the region preparing to stay cool during this week's heat wave

Many people visiting the shore this week have their own plans to try and beat the heat.
By
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With days of heat ahead, people all around the region are seeking out ways to stay safe from the high temperatures and oppressive humidity.

Luckily for those down the shore, the cooler ocean water will help provide temporary relief to help beat the heat and humidity in Atlantic City.

"Being by the water. Feeling the water, you know, the breeze. It's really comfortable down there compared to inland," says Jordan Andrews.

The heat wave is expected to produce dangerously high temperatures well into the 90s this week for most of the area.

At times, it will feel like it's nearly 100 degrees.

"Light stuff when it's hot. You can't wear too much dark clothes, because it draws more heat," says Tolly Ghireharie.

"I'm staying in the casino, I'm at Hard Rock Casino and so I'm going to stay in there as much as possible," says Muhammad Amin.

For now, a nice breeze is going and a lot of people say they're certainly going to be looking forward to that as they try to stay cool.
