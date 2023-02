Fire forces evacuations at assisted living facility in Hellertown, Pa.

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More than 150 people were evacuated from an assisted living facility in Northampton County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday after a fire broke out.

The flames were reported at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown around 9:30 a.m.

Fire damage could be seen at a window on the second floor.

Roughly 173 residents and staff members were evacuated to another building on campus.

An administrator at the facility says no one was hurt in the fire.

It's unclear how it started.