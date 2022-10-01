Man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed off-duty police officer

According to police, an 18-year-old was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed on Bustleton Avenue when he T-boned the off-duty Philadelphia officer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing vehicular homicide charges in connection with the crash that left an off-duty Philadelphia police officer dead earlier this year.

It happened on June 23 just before midnight at Bustleton and Rennard streets.

Police say 18-year-old Aleksandr Melnikov was behind the wheel of a 2009 BMW, traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a 2010 Hyundai after disregarding a red light.

Police Officer Henry Gonski III, who was inside the Hyundai at the time, was killed in the wreck.

Aleksandr Melnikov

No other serious injuries were reported.

On Saturday, police said Melnikov was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other related offenses.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the officer was a few blocks from his home when the crash happened.

Gonski was assigned to the Philadelphia International Airport.