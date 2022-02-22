PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hershey's is preparing to celebrate Women's History Month in March.
The Pennsylvania candymaker revealed its "Celebrate She" chocolate bar.
It comes with a wrapper highlighting the impact of women and girls.
Hersey was named number one on the Forbes list of top female-friendly companies last year.
The company wants everyone who gets one to spread the message on social media using the " #CelebrateShe" hashtag.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Hershey's release new chocolate bar to celebrate Women's History Month
The new Hershey's wrapper highlights the impact of women and girls.
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News