Hershey's release new chocolate bar to celebrate Women's History Month

The new Hershey's wrapper highlights the impact of women and girls.
By
Hershey's new chocolate bar aims to honor Women's History Month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hershey's is preparing to celebrate Women's History Month in March.

The Pennsylvania candymaker revealed its "Celebrate She" chocolate bar.

It comes with a wrapper highlighting the impact of women and girls.

Hersey was named number one on the Forbes list of top female-friendly companies last year.

The company wants everyone who gets one to spread the message on social media using the " #CelebrateShe" hashtag.

