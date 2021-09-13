Hidden Sands Brewing Company puts NJ's freshest water on tap

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Hidden Sands Brewing Company has a unique concept for their beer that involves New Jersey's freshest natural water source. They call it beer brewed with depthThe Atlantic City Sands Aquifer or the 800' Sands Aquifer is 800 feet below the surface stretching from below Cape May all the way up to Barnegat Light.It took the Hidden Sands team a few weeks to drill down to the depth needed to reach the aquifer, but once they reached it, they were able to use that water as a direct source for their water and beers.At any given time you'll find 12 beers on tap at Hidden Sands Brewing. They have their flagship 107' IPA, Amber Ale, 800' Pilsner and Imperial Stout, to name some favorites.They also added a new outdoor beer garden to accompany three levels of tasting rooms.Hidden Sands Brewing also offers to-go options from four-packs, cases, and kegs. You can also find their beer products at your favorite bars, restaurants, and liquor stores.6754 Washington Avenue Unit B, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234