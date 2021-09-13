FYI Philly

Hidden Sands Brewing Company puts NJ's freshest water on tap

By Chandler Lutz
EMBED <>More Videos

This N.J. Brewery says it has a secret for its great tasting beer

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Hidden Sands Brewing Company has a unique concept for their beer that involves New Jersey's freshest natural water source. They call it beer brewed with depth

The Atlantic City Sands Aquifer or the 800' Sands Aquifer is 800 feet below the surface stretching from below Cape May all the way up to Barnegat Light.

It took the Hidden Sands team a few weeks to drill down to the depth needed to reach the aquifer, but once they reached it, they were able to use that water as a direct source for their water and beers.

At any given time you'll find 12 beers on tap at Hidden Sands Brewing. They have their flagship 107' IPA, Amber Ale, 800' Pilsner and Imperial Stout, to name some favorites.

They also added a new outdoor beer garden to accompany three levels of tasting rooms.

Hidden Sands Brewing also offers to-go options from four-packs, cases, and kegs. You can also find their beer products at your favorite bars, restaurants, and liquor stores.


Hidden Sands Brewing Company | Instagram | Facebook
6754 Washington Avenue Unit B, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkegg harbor townshipfyi phillycraft beerfyi bars
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: Where to eat, things to do down the Shore
Longtime spots stand the test of time at Gojjo and Nana's Kitchen
New Philly restaurants ES Café Lounge, Coney Shack are must-try spots
Marle' Originals Boutique is the 'design house of New Jersey'
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video shows scene of deadly triple shooting
Shooting victim found in parking lot of South Philly IKEA
NJ school district dismissing early due to bus driver shortage
The story behind Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts' handshake
Temple police SUV with loaded AR-15 stolen near hospital recovered
Hurts 3 TD passes, Smith scores, Eagles rout Falcons 32-6
Adam Sandler's film production causes Manayunk parking concerns
Show More
Amy Coney Barrett expresses concern about SCOTUS public perception
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Start to the Week
Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber top star-packed MTV VMAs
Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari
Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game
More TOP STORIES News