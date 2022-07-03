Philadelphia Police: Another woman killed by hit and run driver in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in Germantown.It happened around midnight Sunday morning on Germantown Avenue near Coulter street.Police say a woman in her 50's was crossing the street, when a speeding car hit her and drove off.Officers are looking for a white SUV.According to Chief Inspector Pace, this is same location that a 21-year-old woman was struck and killed on June 21st of this year.Tragically, the victim's shoes landed next to a memorial for that 21-year-old woman.Police are have since arrested that driver and hope to make an arrest in this case as well.Anyone with information for either of these accidents is asked to call police at 215-685-3184.