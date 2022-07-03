hit and run

Philadelphia Police: Another woman killed by hit and run driver in Germantown

This is same location that a 21-year-old woman was struck and killed on June 21st of this year.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in Germantown.

It happened around midnight Sunday morning on Germantown Avenue near Coulter street.

Police say a woman in her 50's was crossing the street, when a speeding car hit her and drove off.

Officers are looking for a white SUV.

According to Chief Inspector Pace, this is same location that a 21-year-old woman was struck and killed on June 21st of this year.

Tragically, the victim's shoes landed next to a memorial for that 21-year-old woman.

Police are have since arrested that driver and hope to make an arrest in this case as well.

Philadelphia police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in the city's Germantown section Monday night.


Anyone with information for either of these accidents is asked to call police at 215-685-3184.
