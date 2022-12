A 50-year-old man was walking along the street when he was struck and killed.

Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect after a deadly hit and run in Kensington.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect after a deadly hit and run in Kensington.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on the corner of Kensington and Lehigh Avenues.

A 50-year-old man was walking along the street when he was struck and killed.

Officials say they are searching for a black Dodge Charger with damage to the front bumper.

This is an on-going investigation.