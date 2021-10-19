Silver Mercedes sought after man killed by hit-and-run driver in Pennsauken

The family of 32-year-old Shadid Fauntleroy gathered by the scene of the Pennsauken hit & run that left the Camden man dead. Tonight his sister is asking for the driver and anyone with info to come forward @6abc pic.twitter.com/NELWOjQznb — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) October 19, 2021

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Pennsauken, New Jersey are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a Camden man along busy Route 130.Shadid Fauntleroy, 32, was crossing at the intersection of Drexel Avenue when he was hit just after midnight Tuesday. Fauntleroy died at the scene.Surveillance video shows the moment of impact when the striking vehicle threw the victim into the air. It appears in the video the right headlight may have gone out after impact.Investigators found debris over the roadway and believe the vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage."We are looking for a silver Mercedes," said Pennsauken Police Officer Lexxus Matos. "The vehicle fled prior to police arrival."Police think it could be a 2002-2005 model.Fauntleroy's family gathered at the scene of his death late Tuesday afternoon. He was one of 10 children in a close-knit family, according to his sister Tanere Fauntleroy."He was very lovable, funny, always positive with the family. He was always about family, he was always there for people, take care of them," his sister said. "I just want them to turn themself in just because it's not right. If that was their family member, they wouldn't like that feeling."Anyone with information regarding the crash or the fleeing vehicle should contact Sgt. Ray Kern of the Pennsauken Police Traffic Division at 856-488-0080 (ext. 3301).