Police searching for hit and run driver in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were hurt in a fiery hit and run crash in Southwest Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was on the scene just before midnight, at the corner of Christian and 59th streets.

Officials say a woman driving a white Jeep slammed into another vehicle, hit multiple parked cars, and then crashed head-on into a pickup truck before bursting into flames.

Police are now searching for the driver, who they say got out and ran.