Motorcyclist killed after hit-and-run in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood on Wednesday night.
Officials say it happened just before 5:30 p.m.
A car traveling southbound on Claridge Street made a right turn while a motorcycle was driving westbound on Luzerne Street.
The two vehicles collided and the car fled the scene.
The male motorcyclist was transported to Temple University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say he died a short time later.
Police were searching for a 2012 Chrysler 200 in this incident and say they have identified the driver involved.
Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to call Philadelphia police.