Motorcyclist killed after hit-and-run in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Officials say it happened just before 5:30 p.m.

A car traveling southbound on Claridge Street made a right turn while a motorcycle was driving westbound on Luzerne Street.

The two vehicles collided and the car fled the scene.

The male motorcyclist was transported to Temple University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say he died a short time later.

Police were searching for a 2012 Chrysler 200 in this incident and say they have identified the driver involved.

Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to call Philadelphia police.