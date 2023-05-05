Philadelphia police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a man on North Broad Street and left the scene Thursday night.

Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Broad Street in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a man on North Broad Street and left the scene Thursday night.

The incident happened near the intersection of Lehigh Avenue around 10:30 p.m., investigators said.

Police said the victim was 35-years-old, but did not release his name.

Pieces of the car were in the street next to a Sunoco gas station.

Crash investigators said the car believed to be connected to the hit-and-run was found at 8th and Cumberland streets, but the driver was long gone.

That person left the maroon Toyota sedan in the middle of the street.

It had heavy front-end damage on the passenger side and a smashed windshield.

The driver's side also had damage, but it's unclear what else the car ran into.

