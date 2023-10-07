Philadelphia police search for suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Authorities later identified the victim as Carol Gascon from Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle connected to a deadly hit-and-run on Friday.

The crash happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Frankford Avenue and East Ontario Street.

Officers say a Silver Nissan was traveling southbound on Frankford Avenue when it struck a 57-year-old pedestrian who was walking across the intersection during a red light.

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene going southbound down Frankford Avenue, according to police.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pictures of the suspect vehicle show the car has a damaged windshield. Investigators believe the car is either a Silver Nissan Maxima or Altima.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call 215-686-TIPS (8477).