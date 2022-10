Police have not yet identified the young woman or the vehicle that struck her.

A 21-year-old woman is dead following a hit and run in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old woman is dead following a hit and run in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Robbins Street and Torresdale Avenue.

Police have not yet identified the young woman or the vehicle that struck her.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police