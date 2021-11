HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Services will have to be held in a tent outside following a small fire at a Hockessin, Delaware church on Tuesday morning.It happened at the Delaware Korean United Methodist Church on Loveville Road.Officials say smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived around 11 a.m.The fire reached two alarms before it was brought under control just before 12 p.m.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.