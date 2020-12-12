Holiday light displays bring joy to community, residents amid pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While it may not be the full display of year's past, The Miracle on South 13th Street is still a sight many families love to see."This is a great memory we have every year," said Stephen Weeks.While people enjoyed the holiday light displays, the reminder of the pandemic was not too far out of sight."We're use to wearing masks. So, you just wear your mask, and it's a beautiful night tonight," said Monica Weeks.The forecast even called for a little snow for lovers of a winter wonderland."It makes me feel really proud to see that it's still going on," said the homeowner responsible, Bill Mastro.Mastro is a newcomer to 13th Street and this year easily a top contender for most holiday spirit with his snowmakers leading up to The Miracle.In Haddonfield, New Jersey, there were two Santas driving around in a tricked-out sleigh that were going around giving out candy canes and two dollar bills.Their sleigh of lights stopped along Evergreen Lane for their inaugural holiday light display."This is important, and it really came together," said organizer Megan York Parker.Megan York Parker convinced nearly 50 of her neighbors to set up the lights, which has also brought about the reveal of The American Christmas Flag."Kinda went dormant for nearly 40 years," said Stephen Dowling.The idea now patented and visible around every home is how resident Stephen Dowling now makes money after losing his main business in the pandemic."It came to a bigger purpose once the bigger purpose came," he said.Down the way, one family was collecting socks for the less fortunate."Hopefully, folks will come visit us here on Evergreen Lane," said Cori Vail.