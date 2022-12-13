Fun and festive holiday shopping at Christmas Village, Made In Philadelphia Market

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Now in its 15th season, Christmas Village is back at Love Park and City Hall, modeled after an authentic German Christmas market.
Vendors with goods of all sorts are staged in all-new wooden huts, with gift choices from apparel to ornaments and everything in between.
Just across the street at Dilworth Park, the Made In Philadelphia Market features goods made by local artisans.
Look for vendors in the white tents, also with a variety of gift ideas available.
Christmas Village in Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Now through December 24, 2022
11am - 7pm daily
Friday-Saturday until 8pm
Christmas Eve until 5pm
Made In Philadelphia Market | Facebook | Instagram
Dilworth Park
1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Now through January 1, 2023
Closed December 25, 2022
11am - 7pm daily
Friday-Saturday until 8pm
Christmas Eve until 5pm