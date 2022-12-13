Fun and festive holiday shopping at Christmas Village, Made In Philadelphia Market

Looking for the perfect gift? The Christmas Village and Made In Philadelphia Market has great options for everyone on your list.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Now in its 15th season, Christmas Village is back at Love Park and City Hall, modeled after an authentic German Christmas market.

Vendors with goods of all sorts are staged in all-new wooden huts, with gift choices from apparel to ornaments and everything in between.

Just across the street at Dilworth Park, the Made In Philadelphia Market features goods made by local artisans.

Look for vendors in the white tents, also with a variety of gift ideas available.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Now through December 24, 2022

11am - 7pm daily

Friday-Saturday until 8pm

Christmas Eve until 5pm

Made In Philadelphia Market | Facebook | Instagram

Dilworth Park

1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Now through January 1, 2023

Closed December 25, 2022

11am - 7pm daily

Friday-Saturday until 8pm

Christmas Eve until 5pm