AAA suggests moving up Christmas travel plans ahead of Friday's wintry weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Most people dream of having a white Christmas, but there's nothing that's going to be pretty about the weather the next few days.

That is why experts are recommending people move up their travel plans.

"This weather throws a significant monkey wrench into those travel plans, whether you plan to go by car, plane, or other modes of transportation," said AAA Spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

Friday, which according to AAA would be the peak holiday travel day, is now going to be the most dangerous.

"Whether you're Christmas shopping, heading to the grocery store, or traveling to your destination, it's going to be treacherous - if not dangerous - on the roadways Friday," Tidwell explained.

AAA predicts that nearly 1.3 million people throughout Philadelphia will be traveling this holiday season.

Ninety percent of those will be traveling by car. That includes the Pedrick family, who already planned to beat the rush before learning about the weather.

"We didn't even pay attention to the weather. I was just like, 'we're leaving today.' We left super early," said Felicia Pedrick.

Like Santa, some people have to travel, no matter what the conditions are. Truck drivers recommend staying home if you can.

"Don't go on the road if you don't have to, try to stay off major highways," said James Clegg.

According to AAA, 88,000 people plan to travel by plane. People flying out of, or arriving at, PHL on Wednesday are grateful they beat the storm.

"It's gonna be warmer over here than where we're from, below 0 for the windchill. We woke up early to beat the rush," explained Dyamond Chastine of Oklahoma.

Sami Abdul is escaping the cold and flying to Miami, but he's due back in Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. If his flight gets canceled, he'll make the best of the additional sunshine.

"Probably grab a new flight and enjoy Miami for a day or two," said Sami Abdul of Elysburg.

AAA says to check your flight status before leaving for the airport.

If you are driving, make sure your vehicle is packed with supplies in case you get stuck.