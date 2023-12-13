Philadelphia International Airport prepares for busy holiday season

Officials project more than 1 million travelers will pass through PHL between December 21 and January 3.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More Americans are expected to fly or drive far from home over Christmas than they did last year, putting a cap on a busy year for travel.

AAA forecast Monday that 115.2 million people will go 50 miles or more from home during the 10 days between December 23 and New Year's Day. That's 2.2% more than AAA predicted during the comparable stretch last year.

In light of this, the Philadelphia International Airport is preparing for a busy holiday travel season.

Officials project that more than 1 million travelers will pass through the airport between December 21 and January 3.

The busiest travel days are expected to be December 22, 26, and 27, with well over 80,000 travelers per day.

AAA predicts that 7.5 million people will fly in the U.S. in late December, but the club expects far more - nearly 104 million - to drive over the holidays.

Philadelphia International Airport is now urging people to arrive early so they can avoid additional stress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.