Philly airport expecting nearly 1 million travelers through start of 2022

Airport officials are suggesting you arrive three hours before your flight this holiday season.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly airport expects pandemic travel record

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An estimated 925,000 people are expected to fly through Philadelphia International Airport now through January 4.

That's 59% more travelers than last Christmas.

"It's been busy. It was busy today, Thanksgiving was insane, but I got up here no problem," air traveler Abby McCann told Action News on Wednesday morning.

McCann said she always gets prepared early before leaving to visit family in South Jersey.

"Get up early, have all your stuff laid out the night before. Get there a good two hours before your flight takes off," McCann said.

Better yet, airport officials are suggesting you arrive three hours before your flight this holiday season.

"Last year it was a little less busy than this time now," traveler Fenelis Frannquel said.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia International Airport to receive $30.7 million from infrastructure plan

The TSA is ready to run into a lot of people bringing holiday food and gifts through security in carry-on bags.

Remember, liquid containers larger than 3.4 ounces are not allowed in your carry-on.

You're encouraged not to wrap any gifts you bring with you on the plane, but to use gift bags instead.

"If for some reason your gift triggers an alarm, the TSA officer is going to have to unwrap it to resolve the alarm. We want the individual who is supposed to receive that gift unwrapping it," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Keep in mind that the economy parking lot is no longer open at PHL, but parking garages are an option with limited spaces, as well as some privately owned lots that are off-site.

When it comes to those who are driving, the number of people traveling by car through the new year is expected to be as high as totals in 2018.

"Even if you're staying local, if you're planning to be out on the roads, you might want to consider off-peak travel," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Suspect shoots officer, homeowner, himself; police injured in crash
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
What to know about breakthrough COVID infections
Rite Aid is closing more than 60 stores
Watch: Postgame Show breaks down Eagles' win over Washington
Aggravated manslaughter charge filed in NJ boating death
Show More
Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet Ramsey killing
FDA investigating salad listeria outbreak; multiple sick, 1 killed
Perfectly preserved baby dinosaur discovered curled up inside its egg
Drexel, Penn issue booster requirements; Cheltenham goes virtual
Philly police investigate 2 homicides
More TOP STORIES News