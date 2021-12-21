jobs

Philadelphia International Airport to receive $30.7 million from infrastructure plan

The funds will help create about 11,000 permanent and temporary jobs at the airport, officials said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly airport to receive $30.7 million from infrastructure plan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia International Airport is getting a big boost from the federal government.

On Tuesday, city and state leaders discussed the $30.7 million investment that the airport will be receiving from the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

The funds will help create about 11,000 permanent and temporary jobs, officials said.

The money will also help support the cargo expansion program at the airport.

"We are thrilled for the help and the funding. We are looking forward to the five years of funding stream that will come from this," said Chellie Cameron, the airport's CEO.

The Northeast Philadelphia Airport will also get $763,000 from the plan.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersphiladelphiaair travelinfrastructurephiladelphia international airportjobs
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Employers are preparing for big pay raises in 2022
Fired Better.com employees describe Zoom call, company culture
Middle schoolers getting hands-on trade training at Mayfair school
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
TOP STORIES
Flyers game postponed due to COVID; Eagles set to play tonight
Biden to announce plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
Lower Merion school gives student virtual option after COVID outbreak
Arrest made in murder of Delco smoke shop employee
Remains ID'd as missing woman last seen in Bucks County in 1992
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
Pa. Rep. Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for interview
Show More
2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub
48 test positive for COVID on world's biggest cruise ship
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Pennsauken Township
Woman shoots boyfriend, drives him to hospital: Police
Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape
More TOP STORIES News