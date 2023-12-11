Lower Merion police catch home burglary in progress in Bryn Mawr; 1 suspect arrested

Lower Merion police catch burglar trying to get away in Bryn Mawr

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Merion, Montgomery County were able to apprehend a suspect after interrupting a residential burglary on Saturday night.

The incident happened at a home on the 600 block of Woodleave Road in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

A homeowner who was away from the residence contacted Lower Merion police after seeing several men enter the home via a home camera system.

"They're professionals in their jobs. They utilize search engines to get layouts of houses," said Lt. James Baitinger.

The suspects entered the house through a rear window, according to police. The homeowner was on the phone with police and was able to tell them where the suspects were in his home. Officers responded to the scene and apprehended the getaway driver after a short pursuit.

Claudeo Alexander Fuentez-Soto, a Chilean national, is now in police custody and cooperating with authorities. Police say he was in possession of false identification from Venezuela.

"He confirmed with us there are multiple groups out there. As soon as some get apprehended new guys come in," said Baitinger.

Investigators searched the area with a drone and on foot but were not able to locate the other men involved.

Authorities say another group of suspects in the area likely picked up the fleeing burglars.

Police believe the suspects are a part of the same South American theft group of burglars that have been targeting high-end homes in the area and across the country.

Detectives across the Delaware Valley have been studying this international burglary group for a few years now. So, they're very familiar with how they operate.

Police say within 48 hours they hit Michigan and Ohio, before making their way to Bryn Mawr.

Lower Merion Police have increased their patrols, but want to remind residents if anything seems suspicious to call 911.