Firefighters battle fire at Home Depot in South Philadelphia

Crews were focused on the store's outdoor garden center.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out at the Home Depot store in South Philadelphia.

Firefighters arrived on the 1600 block of South Columbus Boulevard around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters took 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

The store was not open at the time.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on a cause.

