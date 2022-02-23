Firefighters battle fire at Home Depot in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out at the Home Depot store in South Philadelphia.
Firefighters arrived on the 1600 block of South Columbus Boulevard around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews were focused on the store's outdoor garden center.
Firefighters took 15 minutes to get the fire under control.
The store was not open at the time.
No injuries were reported.
There is no word on a cause.
