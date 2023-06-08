Chester County mom, ovarian cancer survivor has miracle baby through surrogate

A new Chester County mom is celebrating her miracle baby and the people who helped her after being told she'd never be able to have children.

"I just feel like what greater gift is there than helping another woman bring their baby into this world," said the surrogate.

Madeleine Low from Chester Springs was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was just 26 years old back in 2016.

She was told she needed to undergo chemotherapy and a hysterectomy, so she decided to have her eggs frozen.

With the help of a surrogate, she and her husband welcomed baby Bryce into the world earlier this year.

"He means everything to me," Low said of her son. "I love him so much. This is all I ever wanted and I love everything about him."

Her doctor, who's the director of Penn Fertility Care at the University of Pennsylvania, called the story a miracle.

"It's really heartbreaking to see such a young person facing such a terrible diagnosis," said Dr. Clarisa Gracia about the first time she met Low.

As Low battled cancer, reality set in that she'd never be able to carry her own children, and that made her question if she would achieve her dream of being a mom.

That's when she met Allie Hurst.

"Gifts are my love language," said Hurst. "I just feel like what greater gift is there than helping another woman bring their baby into this world."

Hurst had read about Low's story on Instagram and decided to reach out. After one meeting, she agreed to be Low's surrogate.

"Egg freezing was experimental until 2013, so people don't realize this is really new technology," said Dr. Gracia.

In Hurst's case, it worked on the first try.

"Not only did she give us her body so she could give us Bryce, but she also had to sacrifice a ton for her own three kids, her own husband," said Low.

Hurst gave Low the greatest gift, her son. In the process, they've formed a lifelong friendship.

"She's just been nothing but gracious and really, really joyful. I just really appreciate that," said Hurst.