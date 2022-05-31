homicide investigation

Police ID man found shot to death inside car in Pottstown, Pa.

Nahmer Baird, 22, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a white Nissan Sentra by police.
POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Montgomery County are investigating a homicide that left a 22-year-old man dead in Pottstown.

The incident happened Sunday just after 8 p.m. on the 400 block of West Street.

The victim, later identified as 22-year-old Nahmer Baird of Pottstown, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a white Nissan Sentra by police.

Officials say Baird suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported by ambulance to Pottstown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say Baird had been shot at Locust Alley and West Street, where a number of fired cartridge casings were found.

Surveillance video and gathered evidence revealed there was an exchange of gunfire between occupants of the white Nissan Sentra and a black Chrysler 300, according to authorities.

Officials say after the shooting, the white Nissan Sentra traveled eastbound on West Street for approximately two blocks before crashing head-on into a Dodge pickup truck.

The male driver of that Dodge pickup truck was treated at Reading Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office determined that Baird's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso in the manner of homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pottstown Police at 610-970-6570 or call the Montgomery County Detectives' Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).

