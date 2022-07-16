PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a homicide in Fairmount Park.
It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police say a 31-year-old man was shot and killed near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge in the 2400 block of Kelly Drive.
Officers believe the shooting may have been a result of an argument with another person.
The victim's vehicle remained on scene.
No word on any suspects.
