Police: Man found shot to death inside Crescentville home

The grisly scene was uncovered inside a home on the 5500 block of South Hill Creek Road.

6abc Digital Staff
25 minutes ago
A man was found shot to death inside a Crescentville home Friday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found shot to death inside a Crescentville home Friday night.

The grisly scene was uncovered just after 10 p.m. inside a home on the 5500 block of South Hill Creek Road.

Police say the home was ransacked.

Once inside, police found a man in his twenties suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are trying to piece together exactly what happened.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives Division.

