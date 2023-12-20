The homicide suspect and a truck driver went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Homicide suspect crashes car during police pursuit in Philadelphia

Homicide suspect crashes car during police pursuit in Philadelphia

Homicide suspect crashes car during police pursuit in Philadelphia

Homicide suspect crashes car during police pursuit in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect wanted for a homicide crashed during a police pursuit in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

It happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on North 11th Street and 66th Avenue in the city's East Oak Lane neighborhood.

Police say they were pursuing an SUV with the suspect inside the car.

Officers pursued the SUV for several blocks until it crashed into a truck.

The homicide suspect and truck driver went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not revealed more information about the homicide investigation, nor have they identified the suspect.