Pa. woman carries family legacy at the hospital that saved her life

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Cinda Johnson's legacy at Bryn Mawr Hospital carries the torch of her grandfather who worked there years prior.

"My grandfather was director of the OB GYN department in the 70s and 80s, and during that time I was born here," said Executive Director of Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation Cinda Johnson.

In 1984, she spent two weeks in the hospital's neonatal ICU with spinal meningitis. Now, as the Executive Director of the Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation, she spends every day looking to better her community in the institution that saved her life.

"I can remember the doctors telling us...she might lose her sight, she might lose her hearing, and she might not make it," said Cindas's mom Cindy Corkhill Dautrich.

Bryn Mawr Hospital provided Johnson with the proper care needed to make the recovery; but, her journey with the hospital didn't stop there as she entered the organization that her grandfather once was a part of.

"With my daughter joining the staff...she has completed the circle and makes me proud every day," said Dautrich.

President of Bryn Mawr Hospital John Schwarz frequently works with Johnson who oversees the fundraising department.

"Having someone with a story like her's really helps bring credibility and a genuineness to the work that she does," said Schwarz.

Today, Bryn Mawr Hospital celebrated 130 years as a foundation in the community.

"This place has been here 130 years...we have multigenerational stories from our staff, from our physicians, from our patients..." said Schwarz.

"That's what Bryn Mawr Hospital means, multigenerational support...engagement...and it's a wonderful opportunity," said Johnson.

