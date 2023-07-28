Heat Health Emergency continues for second day in Philadelphia | What to know

The Heat Health Emergency is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, according to officials.

During a Heat Health Emergency the city says it's important to check on loved ones, neighbors, and pets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The excessive heat continues for a second day in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, Philadelphia Health Department has declared a Heat Health Emergency due to the dangerous temperatures.

According to AccuWeather, the unofficial high on Thursday in Philadelphia was 93 with a peak heat index of 101. But many of our surrounding suburbs, mainly south and east, have seen heat indices between 102-104 degrees.

With temperatures heating up, many people will be trying to find ways to cool off.

"We stay in the fountains all day. We've been coming out earlier in the morning and keeping cool, and then in the afternoons we've been staying indoors," said Ash Phan of Center City.

There are more than 90 splash pads and spraygrounds open and free to the public in Philadelphia.

Cooling off at the library is also an option.

"You can come into the library, you can even use a computer without a library card, the library is open and free to everyone," said Jane Easley with the Philadephia Library.

Because the health department ordered a heat health emergency, 32 locations, including 13 libraries, have been designated as cooling centers.

You can find a list of cooling centers here.