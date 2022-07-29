Married couple brings monster trucks to Philadelphia this weekend

This weekend, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will be rip-roaring through the Wells Fargo Center for the first time!

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Like a lot of people, I loved monster trucks since I was 3, 4, 5 years old," said Darron Schnell. "When I turned 18, I started volunteering on a team. And unfortunately, or fortunately, however you look at it, it spiraled out of control from there."

Darron's 15-year career with monster trucks has taken him all around the world. But it has also played a key role in sparking a relationship with his wife, competitor, and travel partner, Rebecca.

"I got tired of Darron breaking all the parts, so I decided to join along on the fun and drive and break my own parts," said Rebecca, who was originally an ER Nurse.

In 2020, the couple had the chance to go international and find a new home on the road. This weekend, they will bring their talents to the Wells Fargo Center with Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live.

"We're all big kids at heart and everyone that comes to our shows, 40, 50, 60 year olds, they're all the same person," said Darron. "We've all got that little kid inside of us."

Darron pilots a monster truck named, "Race Ace," which weighs about 12,000 pounds. Rebecca, drives "Big Foot" and is one of the first female drivers for the event.

The first show will start on Saturday, July 30, at 12:30pm. A second show that same day will begin at 7:30pm. Then, a 2:30pm show on Sunday, July 31, will wrap up the weekend. Each event has a "Crash Zone" pre-show party that opens up two and a half hours before showtime.

To learn more about the event and schedule, visit their website.

