Graffiti artist-turned-muralist sets the stage for a rockin' Musikfest

What started with tagging trains has evolved into a full-time mural arts career chugging full speed ahead. McMenamin's business, Glossblack LLC, has scored clients among the ranks of the Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Red Bull, and more. Each of his letter-heavy, multi-layered, lushly colored murals breathes fresh air into a brand.
McMenamin's sensational style caught the attention of Action News, which partnered with him to create a mural for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade. But that wasn't the last time he would paint the 6abc logo.
"I think that was kind of the inspiration for this mural for Musikfest," said McMenamin.
The latest Glossblack Mural will appear at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a 10-day-long festival celebrating arts, music, and food. Fans of the nearly 40-year-old event can spot iconic food items like Aw Shucks! Roasted Corn and Island Noodles. The Musikfest mascot, Artemis the Owl, shines bright alongside the omnipresent Musikfest mug. A rocking guitar and electrified crowd draws attention towards the Steel Stacks looming in the background.
McMenamin says this mural is another example of how art can bring people together and foster a sense of community.
"I think that the goal of any artist is just to make what you believe is important and fun and speaks to you and speaks to other people," he said. "So, Musikfest starts on Thursday, August 4, and I'm pretty excited to see people interact with the mural."
Musikfest kicks off on August 4th and runs until August 14th. To learn more about Musikfest or Glossblack's artwork, visit their websites.
