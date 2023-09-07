1 injured, 2 rescued from house fire in Levittown, Bucks County

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was injured and two others had to be rescued from a house fire in Levittown, Bucks County on Thursday morning.

The fire began at about 4:15 a.m. on the unit block of Favored Lane.

When crews arrived there was heavy fire showing throughout the building. The flames then spread to the roof.

A neighbor at the scene told Action News the home was "blazing" when crews arrived to the scene. It took about 40 minutes to get the flames under control.

A total of eight people were displaced from the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.