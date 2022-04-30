house fire

2 people rescued from house fire in Delaware County Saturday

An off-duty fire marshal pulled a bedridden person from a burning home in Delaware county.
2 people rescued from house fire in Upland Township, Delaware County

UPLAND TOWNSHIP, Delaware County (WPVI) -- An off-duty fire marshal pulled a bedridden person from a burning home in Delaware county.

A police officer rushed into the home and rescued a second person.

The fire happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the unit block of 9th Street in Upland Township.

When crews arrived on scene, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the basement.

Both people pulled from the home were hospitalized and treated for smoke inhalation.

Six adults and two children escaped the fire with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
