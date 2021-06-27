hit and run

Girl, 4, struck by car while playing outside during gender reveal party in Houston

By Miya Shay
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver on the loose after hitting girl in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texas police are looking for a driver that struck a 4-year-old girl at a gender reveal party Saturday.

The girl was struck while she was playing in front of a home during a gender reveal party in Houston just after 8 p.m., police say.



The victim, identified by family members as Evelyn Gonzalez, was rushed to a hospital where she was stable and is expected to recover.



The vehicle involved was a white sedan and was caught on video by people at the home, police say.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascrimehit and runchild injuredpedestrian strucku.s. & worldhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Father demands justice after son killed in Philly hit-and-run
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
5 dead, 6 children hurt in Wisconsin Christmas parade crash
What we know about Waukesha Christmas parade victims
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News