Need-to-know info ahead of Election Day in Philadelphia and how to correct a mail-in ballot

Philadelphia City Commissioners say they have received hundreds of mail-in ballots that haven't been filled out correctly.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2023 general election is just three days away, and all eyes are on Philadelphia's mayoral race.

Voters are casting their ballots for more than just the next mayor, such as electing city council, judges, the sheriff, and city controller.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Those with mail-in ballots are asked to return them to one of the city's multiple drop box locations as soon as possible. They must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Some are missing the secrecy envelope and signatures, and others have potentially incorrect dates.

Even Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney forgot to date his ballot but has since fixed the issue, and you can too.

To see if your ballot may have a potential problem and how you can correct it to have your vote counted, click here.

