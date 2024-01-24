  • Full Story
Get up close and personal with wolf dogs at Howling Woods Farm in Jackson Twp., NJ

By6abc Digital Staff and LeeAnne Kayati WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 4:18PM
Get up close and personal with wolf dogs at Ocean Co. sanctuary
At Howling Woods Farm in Jackson, New Jersey you can meet and interact with Wolf Dogs.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- We are giving you a look at an incredible up-close wildlife experience in Ocean County, New Jersey.

At Howling Woods Farm in Jackson Township, you can meet and interact with Wolf Dogs.

It will undoubtedly lead to some moments you won't forget.

Action News Video Editor Lee Anne Kayati takes us there.

For more information or to make an appointment to visit Howling Woods Farm, visit: HowlingWoods.org.

1371 West Veterans Highway
Jackson Township, New Jersey 08527
(609) 901-1387

