Son of fmr. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Hugh Douglas killed in car crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The son of former Philadelphia Eagles star and current WIP SportsRadio host Hugh Douglas has died following a car crash.

The radio station announced the passing of Douglas' son, also named Hugh Douglas, in a social media post Tuesday morning.

"Our hearts are heavy for Hugh and his family," the post reads.

The former defensive end has been posting photos of his son on social media.

One post reads "You were already a better man than me."

Morehouse College, where Douglas was a student, wrote in a social media post that he was killed in a "devastating car accident" on Monday afternoon.

Douglas' friend and roommate, Christion Files Jr., was also killed in the crash.

"Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family," the school wrote.

Both Douglas and Files were set to graduate in 2025.

"These young men leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all," the college posted.