homicide investigation

Man shot and killed while driving in Hunting Park

Police said the victim had been shot at least once in the head.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot and killed while driving in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car crash in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia has turned into a homicide investigation.

Police say a Volkswagen SUV jumped the curb around 11 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of West Sedgley Street and crashed into a fence.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 32-year-old driver had been shot.

"There was a shooting victim slumped inside. The doors were locked, so police had to actually break the driver's side rear door window to get inside, to get to this victim," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police said the victim had been shot at least once in the head.

There were four bullet holes in the front passenger side door and one in the driver's side door of the SUV.

Officers rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers found six shell casings and a loaded revolver not too far from the crash scene, along with a trail of blood. Small said the revolver appeared to have been broken, possibly from being run over.

As police were investigating, they were notified of another shooting victim who had been taken by a private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center.

Investigators are looking into whether that victim is connected to the Sedgley incident.

Police are hoping to review surveillance video from cameras that were located in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicidecrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found in NJ motel
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
22-year-old kills grandfather then 2nd man days later in home: Police
Police: 2 adults found dead inside home in Logan
TOP STORIES
76ers eliminated from NBA playoffs after falling to Heat
Gunmen fire roughly 25 shots into crowd at gas station: Police
2 ATV riders could lose legs after colliding with SUV
70+ NJ gas stations lowering prices Friday in push for self-serve law
Mother suing TikTok after daughter dies from 'Blackout Challenge'
Philadelphia Eagles release 2022 schedule
Dog chasing groundhog gets stuck under concrete in Chester Co.
Show More
South Philly has top spots for Mexican food
Phillies score 2 runs in 9th inning, hold off Dodgers 9-7
Pa. governor hopeful drops out, backs rival as primary nears
SEPTA investigating after video shows officers hitting, tasing woman
Video shows suspects wanted in deadly gas station shooting
More TOP STORIES News