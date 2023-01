Officials say the fire spread to neighboring homes, causing a partial collapse at one of the properties.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from a home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least seven people have been displaced after a fire in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of East Cabot Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist those displaced.

No injuries have been reported.