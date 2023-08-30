Rip current risk high at the Jersey shore due to Hurricane Franklin

While Hurricane Idalia made landfall early this morning on Florida's Gulf Coast, it's Hurricane Franklin that's causing swells and rip currents at the Jersey shore.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As Hurricane Franklin moves up the coast, it's having an effect at the Jersey shore.

The waves swelled at South Carolina Avenue beach in Atlantic City on Wednesday.

Surfers enjoyed it.

"We surfed here last night. It was pretty big and we said, 'Let's go clean up and go back,'" said Ryan Leonardo of Brattleboro, Vermont.

SEE ALSO: Idalia downgraded to tropical storm after unleashing devastation in Florida, Georgia

Swimmers, however, were disappointed. Lifeguards did not allow people to go in very far on Wednesday.

"They didn't allow us because of the rip currents happening right now and because of yesterday," said Kelsi Mattingley, 11, from Parksville, NY. "I don't like it, but I know it's for safety," she added.

"Yeah, it's too rough for me, too rough," said Debbie Hinkle of West Deptford, visiting for the day with her family.

When they first arrived, the lifeguards talked to them right away.

"They told us we could not go in the water. They told us we couldn't even go to the water's edge," Hinkle said.

While Hurricane Idalia made landfall early this morning on Florida's Gulf Coast, it's Hurricane Franklin that's causing swells and rip currents on Wednesday and likely Thursday.

"The surges - with the full moon and the high tide, we've had the surges and the power of these waves - yesterday afternoon it was just knocking people right off their feet and dragging them right out," said Chief Steve Downey with Atlantic City Beach Patrol.

While surfers usually run towards waves like this, Downey says these conditions may even be too much for some surfers, depending on experience.

One had to be rescued Tuesday after lifeguards were off duty.

With Labor Day weekend approaching, he says it's all the more reason to set up your beach chairs near a lifeguard and listen closely.

"We're going to have as many beaches as we can have open due to the staffing that we have. Again just please listen to us," said Downey. "We're moving you out of trouble. We're not trying to ruin your day."

This is the time of year when many college students go back to school.

Chief Downey says this weekend he expects about 75-80% of beaches will be open with lifeguards.