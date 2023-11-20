13 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in Philadelphia home

For anyone interested in adopting, ACCT Philly is located at 111 West Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Animal control authorities in Philadelphia rescued over a dozen dogs found living in deplorable conditions over the weekend.

Officials were called to an abandoned home owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority on the 2500 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Saturday.

At the scene, officers found 13 dogs. They say 10 of them were husky puppies, roughly seven months old, and two dogs were the husky parents.

Officials also found one pit bull.

It's unclear how long the dogs were left in the home, but Action News was told they were all under-nourished and living in filth.

Sarah Barnett from ACCT Philly says six of the huskies and the pit bull are available for adoption now.

The rest of the huskies will not be up for adoption for a while due to behavioral issues, according to Barnett.

You can also visit acctphilly.org for more information.