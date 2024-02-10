Temple basketball standout Hysier Miller adds 'author' to his resume

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hysier Miller, a junior guard at Temple University, leads the team in points and assists. But it's his work off the court that will make a lasting difference.

Miller grew up in South Philadelphia, where he experienced gun violence in his neighborhood regularly.

Hysier Miller

"Gun violence was something that was knocking at your front door where I'm from," he said.

So Miller wrote a book titled, "No Place Like Home, We Have Unfinished Business." He said he loves his city but wants to make it a better place.

"There's going to be times where things get tough and you'll have options and opportunities in front of you," Miller said. "But I want people to continue to make the right decisions when things get tough."

"Many kids don't get the opportunity that he has, and that's what I truly appreciate about him-- just being able to give back," assistant coach Chris Clark said. "People see him in his community, in his neighborhood, I think that's awesome and just a testament to who he is as a person."

He calls his book "just the beginning," with plans to continue to use his platform and the game of basketball to help the youth in urban communities.

"To really get some stuff done, we have to create opportunities for the kids," Miller said. "Just letting them know that the opportunities in life is endless, it's what you want to make of it."