Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 NB near the Commodore Barry Bridge exit; drunk driver arrested

All I-95 NB lanes are closed between US-322/Exit 4 and Kerlin Street/Exit 5. Traffic is backed up to PA-452/Market Street/Exit 2.

CHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A drunk driver has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash that has closed the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Commodore Barry Bridge exit in Chester Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. near mile marker 4 in Chester Township, Delaware County, according to police.

Delays are expected to be upwards of an hour.

Police say a vehicle that was traveling in the center I-95 NB lane hit the rear of another vehicle. That same vehicle then lost control and hit a second vehicle, causing that vehicle to also lose control and roll over several times, landing on its roof.

Two people from the third vehicle were ejected and suffered severe injuries.

The driver of the inital vehicle ran off and the driver in the third vehicle has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene redirecting traffic.