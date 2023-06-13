Businesses near I-95 collapse in Philadelphia feel impact due to road closures

With northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 closed following a deadly tanker fire and continued work at the site, many roads in the area are closed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Traffic crawled Tuesday outside World Auto Center, an auto repair shop on Rhawn Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

"We're a little slower than usual. Customers don't really want to drive in this traffic to get their car fixed here," said Andrew Gonzalez of World Auto.

It's difficult, if not impossible, to get to some businesses whether you're a customer or a delivery truck.

"Delivery times and parts have been affected. We actually got a few calls from a couple part stores yesterday that it was going to affect delivery times," Gonzalez said. "They usually make a couple runs throughout the day. They're down to one run a day right now."

There is no traffic on State Road outside Panther East because the road is closed.

The business is under construction and has a retail space. Since the collapse, foot traffic for retail has all but evaporated.

"I think a lot of people find it easier to not come and go somewhere else," said owner Richard Moore, who added it's even harder for the businesses closer to the scene.

But the Panther East delivery trucks leave early, taking back ways to get to work sites.

Moore has concerns about the long-term impacts, but he says all they can do is keep rolling.

"We are a delivery type of company too so if people can't make it to us, we will take it to them," Moore said.

Philadelphia's Department of Commerce team said they are currently reviewing the areas impacted by road closures and contacting businesses. They're also speaking with community and business organizations. The information they compile will be part of the City's analysis of needed assistance.

"It's been kind of challenging right now, but I think the city doing a pretty good job trying to manage something that came up so quickly," Moore said.

If your business is experiencing access problems due to local road closures or detours, contact the Department of Commerce Office of Business Services by calling (215) 683-2100 or emailing business@phila.gov. Commerce is working with the Philadelphia Police Department to assist local businesses.

Read the full statement from the City's Department of Commerce:

The Department of Commerce is following updates on the I-95 fire and partial highway collapse from the Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia Fire Department and the Office of Emergency Management to advise businesses on current guidance. Multiple City and state agencies are responding to address impacts to residents and businesses in the area.

The City is sharing details as they become available. We recommend that all businesses in the area stay up to date on current guidance and detour routes to access their operations: https://www.phila.gov/2023-06-11-updates-on-the-i-95-fire-and-partial-highway-collapse/

Note: Philadelphia Police Department is providing on-site access to local businesses near the I-95 bridge collapse for all employees, customers and deliveries.

The Commerce team is currently reviewing the areas impacted by road closures and contacting businesses to inquire if their operations have been impacted. For example, Commerce's Director of Manufacturing and Advanced Industries is out in the field supporting companies and confirming that they can access their operations. We are also speaking with community-based organizations, business associations, and corridor managers in the area. The information we continue to compile will be part of the City's analysis of assistance needed.

If business owners have any questions or issues, they can contact our Office of Business Services by calling (215)-683-2100 or emailing business@phila.gov. Commerce's business services managers speak many languages, offering one-on-one support, education, outreach and guidance.