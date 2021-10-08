traffic

Milk truck collision shuts down I-95 in Chester; 4-vehicle crash closes I-76 in Philly

Both collisions resulted in spills on the roadways.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Milk truck collision shuts down I-95; 4-vehicle crash closes I-76

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Portions of I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway in the Delaware Valley are shut down following separate crashes.

A dump truck collided with a milk truck around midnight Friday on northbound I-95 in Chester, Delaware County.

The collision and resulting spill have shut down I-95 NB between Market Street and Route 322.

Drivers can take Route 13 to 291 to avoid the crash scene.

In Philadelphia, a four-vehicle crash shortly before 4 a.m. has shut down westbound I-76 at Spring Garden Street.

The crash involved two jack-knifed tractor-trailers, with one spilling fuel.

There is no word on any injuries in either crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchesterphiladelphiaschuylkill expresswayi 95trafficcollisioncrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Drivers frustrated as traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels
PPA to begin cracking down on illegal parking in bike lanes
Philly officials announce road closures in Center City
Vine Street Expressway fully reopens after historic Philly flooding
TOP STORIES
Teen killed, man injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Walt Disney World celebrates 50 years with magical party
Philly seeing big spike in number of carjackings
Show More
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Malvern after barricade situation
Senate votes to raise the debt limit by $480 billion until Dec. 3
Have you seen him? Police need help finding missing sex offender
Eagles' Rodney McLeod aims to help Philly youth through fashion
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
More TOP STORIES News