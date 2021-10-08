PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Portions of I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway in the Delaware Valley are shut down following separate crashes.
A dump truck collided with a milk truck around midnight Friday on northbound I-95 in Chester, Delaware County.
The collision and resulting spill have shut down I-95 NB between Market Street and Route 322.
Drivers can take Route 13 to 291 to avoid the crash scene.
In Philadelphia, a four-vehicle crash shortly before 4 a.m. has shut down westbound I-76 at Spring Garden Street.
The crash involved two jack-knifed tractor-trailers, with one spilling fuel.
There is no word on any injuries in either crash.
Milk truck collision shuts down I-95 in Chester; 4-vehicle crash closes I-76 in Philly
Both collisions resulted in spills on the roadways.
TRAFFIC
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News