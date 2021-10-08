Milk truck collision shuts down I-95 in Chester; 4-vehicle crash closes I-76 in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Portions of I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway in the Delaware Valley are shut down following separate crashes.A dump truck collided with a milk truck around midnight Friday on northbound I-95 in Chester, Delaware County.The collision and resulting spill have shut down I-95 NB between Market Street and Route 322.Drivers can take Route 13 to 291 to avoid the crash scene.In Philadelphia, a four-vehicle crash shortly before 4 a.m. has shut down westbound I-76 at Spring Garden Street.The crash involved two jack-knifed tractor-trailers, with one spilling fuel.There is no word on any injuries in either crash.